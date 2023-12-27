Janesville police: Farm & Fleet parking lot declared safe, investigation underway

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway Tuesday after police determine a bomb threat at a local store to be a hoax.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dane County bomb squad technicians cleared the Blain’s Farm & Fleet on Humes Road of any threat. Janesville police opened the investigation after a tip about the threat lead them to evacuate the premises for safety precautions.

Police shared about the incident via social media:

