How local parents can implement safety strategies on their child’s devices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids and teens who received electronic devices this holiday could be anxious to use them, but experts say there is such a thing as too much screen time.

Getting an entertainment device like a TV or tablet for Christmas can be exciting, but that can also mean more work for parents. Video expert Keegan West says you should regulate what your child can see, and even set a time limit.

“I don’t think most people know that they can limit specific app access, or they can listen to limit cellular data access, so that your kids aren’t running up huge download bills,” West says, Primetime Audio & Video Sales specialist.

Experts add it’s important parents use controls to block off hours for homework time, family gatherings and sleep. West says he implements some of these measures at home.

“The YouTube Kids app, if you reach the time limit for the day, you can ask for 15 extra minutes and then the parents have to put in a passcode to unlock (the app).”

OSF Nurse Practitioner, Mary O’Meara, encourages parents to monitor who their children connect with on social media and what is on their feed.

“A lot of studies have shown that it can really impact self-esteem and can cause issues. The whole likes and dislikes on photos and appearances and trying to keep up with everybody else posting.”

But O’Meara adds that some screen time is beneficial. She recommends parents find a plan that’s best their family and not deprive children of these devices.

“A lot of heart surgeons and things actually use video games to increase hand eye coordination.”

Children 18 months and younger should not be on a screen at all, while kids up to5-yeras-old should be limited to one hour a day, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.