Elementary Students to see winter wear from local union

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public School (RPS) bus drivers and Nutrition Service Workers collected almost 200 coats for students at Lathrop school.

on Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Rockford Labor Temple, 212 S. 1st Street, the 1275 Union will distribute winter gear to Lathrop students and their families. Almost 200 RPS bus drivers and 100 Nutrition Service Workers gathered winter coats, hats and gloves to distribute over the New Year’s weekend.

Event-goers with questions can contact Catina Barnett, Local 1275 President at 815-262-3742.

