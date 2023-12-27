Clouds to remain intact Wednesday, snow to potentially follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly breaking records both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Tuesday offered a step back closer to reality.

While high temperatures will officially go into the books as having been in the middle 40s, those readings occurred at or shortly after midnight. But, following the passage of a cold front, we spent most of our Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s, with cloud cover persisting as has been the case for the past five or six days.

Clouds aren’t leaving us entirely anytime soon, though occasional breaks are possible at times overnight and again on Wednesday. On the other side of the ledger, a few snow flurries or sprinkles aren’t to be ruled out at any time either. As for temperatures Wednesday, expect readings to reach the lower 40s, a good ten degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Clouds are likely to persist for most of the day Wednesday, though some sunshine may filter in. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A painfully slow-moving storm system will finally make enough eastward progress come Thursday that we may finally see some wintry precipitation on the system’s back side. For snow lovers, it’s a sight for sore eyes. But, before one gets too excited about the prospects for snow, we have reason to believe it’s not going to be much, nor is it to be around for long even in the event it does occur.

With that said, we can expect snow to begin sometime Thursday morning, and continue for a period of a few hours, after which it may mix with or change over to rain, albeit in much more scattered form. During the afternoon hours, a rain or snow shower may linger, but the “heaviest” of the precipitation is certainly to come earlier in the day.

Snow is likely to arrive early in the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow is likely to wind down, perhaps mixing with some light rain in the process. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few rain or snow showers are possible to linger late Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More light rain or snow showers are possible Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While snow may very well accumulate in many spots Thursday, keep in mind it’ll be falling onto extremely warm ground, given the remarkably mild December we’ve had. That will greatly limit just how much accumulation could occur. What’s more, the fact that the snow will be falling while air temperatures are in the 40s is also an unfavorable scenario for snow lovers. Even IF we managed to get an inch of accumulation, it would all be gone by Friday, as sunshine returns and temperatures surge back into the 40s, allowing for rapid melting to take place.

Clouds will give way to sunshine as the day progresses Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead at the weekend, we’ll expect sunshine Saturday with temperatures again well into the 40s. By New Year’s Eve, another cold front will drop through the region, perhaps threatening a flurry or two, but more importantly dropping temperatures again into the 30s.

2024 is to start off Monday with sunshine and temperatures slightly above normal. The New Year’s Day forecast high temperature stands at 35°.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.