City of Dekalb announces schedule for Christmas Tree collection

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Christmas tree recycling services are coming to the DeKalb area at the beginning of 2024.

LRS will offer tree recycling service for the first two weeks of January at county events.

LRS requests lightbulbs to be completely removed from live and artificial trees and recycled at county events. Flocked trees, trees with shiners, tinsel, light bulbs, glitter, wire, or plastic or in plastic bags will not be included in collection.

Questions regarding holiday refuse or recycling may be directed to LRS at (815) 770-7550.

