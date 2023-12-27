Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Amazon Prime Video customers will begin to see ads while watching their favorite shows and movies starting next year.

The company initially announced the plans to bring commercials to Prime Video earlier this fall but said the advertisements will now begin on Jan. 29.

Amazon said at the time the ads would allow them to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.

Other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ have already introduced a tiered subscription model.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can use no more than two weeks of unpaid...
Rockford mom’s new Illinois law to take effect on Jan. 1
The original Capri Restaurant was located at 313 E. State St.
Owner of Capri shares renderings of new restaurant
Sycamore man arrested after holiday fight Monday
handcuffs
Rochelle woman faces aggravated DUI charges
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
Senior US officials head to Mexico to seek more help from their counterparts to drive down...
Talks begin in Mexico over U.S. border crisis
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots
Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want anymore.
Elementary Students to see winter wear from local union