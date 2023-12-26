Sycamore man arrested after holiday fight Monday

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sycamore man is arrested Monday after police responded to a call of people refusing to leave a home.

Deputies arrived at the home and spoke with the caller. The caller said that his girlfriend’s family was there for the holidays and an argument broke out between him and his girlfriend’s brother and father.

After an investigation, police say that Dakota Begay, 20, grabbed his brother’s throat while the brother was trying to de-escalate the situation, leaving red marks and scratches.

Then, when Begay and his father left the home, he kicked a window and broke it.

He faces two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.