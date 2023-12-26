Stateliners hit the stores to return unfit Christmas gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stores and post offices were slammed Tuesday as hundreds of stateliners returned unfit Christmas items.

The National Retail Federation expects 20% of the billions of dollars spent this holiday season to be returned. They report that for every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer sustains $145 million in returns.

Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford regional office of the Better Business Bureau, says it is important to understand store return policies. Find out how their returns works, when the deadline to return is, and what kind of credit you can receive. Going to the store in a timely manner is the best way to ensure a successful return. He says typically policies are posted on the back of receipts, so hang on to them.

“Sometimes you have the entire month of January to make that return but you want to do it as quickly as possible for you and as conveniently for you, but you don’t want to miss that deadline. So, make sure you have checked the date before final returns can be made,” says Horton.

Postal Shoppe has multiple locations where locals can return items. Owner Pritesh Patel says it has been smooth sailing so far, but lines are getting longer. He says clothing is the most returned item.

“This year we have seen a rush coming in and out, it’s not that steady but the Edgebrook location we’ve seen really long lines as well, we are seeing expected long rush over there,” Patel says.

Return fees can go from several dollars to a percentage of the items value and can make a major dent in your wallet. Horton says checking policies will let you know what return fees might apply. He adds, it is important to treat retail workers with kindness, they don’t have to accept your return.

“Retailers typically go out of their way in terms of accepting and making exchanges as for good will and customer service. They will bend over-backwards sometimes to help you if that product doesn’t fit or it’s something you really just don’t want.”

With a return rate of 15.4%, more than $148 billion dollars is expected by the NRF to be returned to shoppers.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.