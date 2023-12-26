Rockford man dead after officer-involved shooting

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after an early Sunday morning officer-involved shooting in Rockford.

According to a release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, a resident in the 1300 block of Charles St. called 9-1-1 just after midnight to say they heard a neighbor in another apartment repeatedly say things like “help me” and “kill me”.

The building’s landlord assisted officers inside the apartment complex, where they found Patrick R. Kirby holding a knife and boxcutter. Officers told Kirby to drop them, but he refused and went toward police. One of the officers fired three rounds.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Kirby died from gunshot wounds.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force are investigating the situation. The state’s attorney’s office adds that no officers from the department will participate in the investigation.

