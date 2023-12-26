Rochelle woman faces aggravated DUI charges

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rochelle woman faces DUI charges after being pulled over Tuesday in DeKalb.

Police respond around 5 p.m. to a call reporting a vehicle slowing traffic and swerving into other lanes.

Michelle Gittleson, 57, was stopped by police on W. Lincon Highway and Stadium Drive. An investigation led to charges for DUI, improper lane usage and slowing traffic. The charge was escalated to aggravated DUI based on a previous DUI charges.

Gittleson was taken to the DeKalb County jail where she was later released with a notice to appear in court.

