Rainy Christmas Day but you can put those umbrellas away soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our Christmas Day started off on a wet note and continued that way, with unfortunately no snow.

Although it was wet it was definitely warmer with high’s in the upper-50s while dew points were also warmer in the 50s as well. The day has been a bit gusty with wind speeds between 25-30 mph. Tuesday will remain overcast but clear of any rain until we make our way into Wednesday where a wintery mix will hit.

Thursday will stick with the warmth and wintery mix for the day but Friday will definitely clear up.

