Rainy Christmas Day but you can put those umbrellas away soon

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our Christmas Day started off on a wet note and continued that way, with unfortunately no snow.

Although it was wet it was definitely warmer with high’s in the upper-50s while dew points were also warmer in the 50s as well. The day has been a bit gusty with wind speeds between 25-30 mph. Tuesday will remain overcast but clear of any rain until we make our way into Wednesday where a wintery mix will hit.

Thursday will stick with the warmth and wintery mix for the day but Friday will definitely clear up.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can use no more than two weeks of unpaid...
Rockford mom’s new Illinois law to take effect on Jan. 1
The original Capri Restaurant was located at 313 E. State St.
Owner of Capri shares renderings of new restaurant
Sycamore man arrested after holiday fight Monday
handcuffs
Rochelle woman faces aggravated DUI charges
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet

Latest News

Kayleigh's Wednesday morning forecast - 12/27/2023
Mostly cloudy skies with potential drizzles to enter the region with a wintry mix ahead
Kayleigh's Wednesday morning forecast - 12/27/2023
Kayleigh's Wednesday morning forecast - 12/27/2023
Clouds are likely to persist for most of the day Wednesday, though some sunshine may filter in.
Clouds to remain intact Wednesday, snow to potentially follow
Thursday the low pressure system could bring in a wintry mix
Cloudy and calm Tuesday for the Rockford region
DJ Morning Forecast 12/26/23