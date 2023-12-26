Rainy Christmas Day but you can out those umbrellas away soon

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our Christmas Day started off on a wet note and continued that way, with unfortunately no snow.

Although it was wet it was definitely warmer with high’s in the upper-50s while dew points were also warmer in the 50s as well. The day has been a bit gusty with wind speeds between 25-30 mph. Tuesday will remain overcast but clear of any rain until we make our way into Wednesday where a wintery mix will hit.

Thursday will stick with the warmth and wintery mix for the day but Friday will definitely clear up.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department Logo
One person dead from an officer-involved shooting
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges
It’s time to play your luck and roll the dice as the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford opens its...
Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Hard Rock Rockford Casino’s craps table
CherryVale Mall
Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall
Christmas Eve cookies and hot chocolate
Know before you go: Stateline-area grocery stores with holiday hours

Latest News

A warm and wet Christmas is instore
A warm and wet Christmas for the Rockford region
DJ Evening Forecast 12/24/23
Mark's Saturday Forecast -- 12/23/2023
Dense Fog Advisories now cover the entire area through Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog to remain a significant factor Saturday night into early Christmas Eve, rain to follow