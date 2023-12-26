Owner of Capri shares renderings of new restaurant

The original Capri Restaurant was located at 313 E. State St.
The original Capri Restaurant was located at 313 E. State St.(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A popular Rockford pizzeria shares plans on social media to rebuild more than a year after a devastating fire.

Owner Vito Grisanzio Sr. showed a sneak peek over the holiday of preliminary drawings for a new restaurant location including a patio, dining room and the iconic pizza-maker window where guests can watch their orders in action.

The restaurant’s Facebook page shares the location to be at 6480 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park, just east of House of India.

In 1963, the Grisanzio family bought the original Capri Restaurant at 313 E. State St. The downtown location remained open until a kitchen fire in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can use no more than two weeks of unpaid...
Rockford mom’s new Illinois law to take effect on Jan. 1
Rockford man dead after officer-involved shooting
It’s time to play your luck and roll the dice as the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford opens its...
Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Hard Rock Rockford Casino’s craps table
Christmas Eve cookies and hot chocolate
Know before you go: Stateline-area grocery stores with holiday hours
A 19-year-old was shot early Monday morning in southeast Beloit.
Shooting in Beloit leaves one person injured on Christmas morning

Latest News

Health expert explains the positive impacts going sober for a month can have on your body.
Health expert shares why you might want to try Dry January
Sycamore man arrested after holiday fight Monday
One person dead from an officer-involved shooting
All Aglow at Nicholas Conservatory
Stateline activities to enjoy over Christmas break