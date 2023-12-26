Owner of Capri shares renderings of new restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A popular Rockford pizzeria shares plans on social media to rebuild more than a year after a devastating fire.

Owner Vito Grisanzio Sr. showed a sneak peek over the holiday of preliminary drawings for a new restaurant location including a patio, dining room and the iconic pizza-maker window where guests can watch their orders in action.

The restaurant’s Facebook page shares the location to be at 6480 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park, just east of House of India.

In 1963, the Grisanzio family bought the original Capri Restaurant at 313 E. State St. The downtown location remained open until a kitchen fire in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.