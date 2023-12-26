Locals share non-traditional Christmas celebrations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many families use the Christmas holiday to take advantage of holiday traditions, some choose a different way to celebrate.

As Christmas comes to a close, millions of families around the world complete timeless holiday activities. According to researchers, only 70% of people celebrating Christmas enjoy spending time with their families. Others choose to step out of their at-home festivities and make memories unlike the traditional celebrations.

“We have a chance to see each other, we have a chance to eat with each other, we have a chance to laugh, sing, enjoy this holiday. And our prayers are for everyone who can’t.” Tony Jackson, a local who spent Christmas at AMC Theater says.

Jackson and another movie-goer, Deanna Romano, came to the theater to watch The Color Purple on its opening day. They say certain restrictions like location, make it difficult to be with each other on Christmas. The movie theater, however, brings them together.

“Enjoy something like this because sometimes you can’t do the traditional thing at home,” Romano says. “Come here and meet each other and be able to share some time together and hear a message that is definitely profound was just a really good way to spend Christmas together.”

Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino also welcomed guests on Christmas. John Szleszinski says the casino was a great place to blow-off steam. He calls this Christmas a joyous one because not only did the Hard Rock send him home with a gift, but he also got lucky playing the slots.

“I have a pocket full of money and a gift, I don’t know what’s in here,” Szleszinski says. “There’s a lot of people that look for entertainment, some of them are sad and have no place to go.”

The Rockford Casino serves as an opening act for the Hard Rock Casino, coming in 2024. The casino is open 24 hours every day, 365 days a year. Szleszinski says people like him go the casino to face the unexpected.

