Local shelters make sure animals feel the love on Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season in full swing, it’s easy to forget about the little things, but animals shelters make sure it’s furry guests are not forgotten.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 6.2 million animals are put in shelters and only 4.1 of those get adopted nationwide every year.

Amber Pinnon with the Winnebago County Animal Services says, it’s important to make these pets feel loved.

“As much as we do here to create such a safe space for animals, we’re just not a home,” said Pinnon, “So having that human contact where animals are able to get the attention they deserve and need, for just even a little bit of the day, is just going to make a huge difference.”

Another local animal shelter, Jody Modica, Friends Forever Humane Society in Freeport’s volunteer, tells 23 News, on Christmas day three to four staff members make sure the fur balls are properly cared for. Play time included.

“That’s why we really hope to find homes for the holidays, that way our population can be limited and those pets in need can have a bit more attention and time that they deserve,” said Pinnon.

“They get taken out, they’re kennels get cleaned, everything gets scrubbed down with bleach, soapy water...maybe on Christmas the dogs might get a little extra canned food with their kibble just to celebrate the holidays,” said Modica.

Volunteers aren’t required to work Christmas Day, but they’re always needed.

“Always looking for more volunteers, we’re always looking for more help. We have volunteers that are doing that job that’s showing pets to adopters and so there’s lots of different things that are needed to do that,” said Pinnon.

To be a volunteer, you must be 18 years or older with a love for animals. You can check out more information on winnebagoanimals.org or friendforeverhs.org.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.