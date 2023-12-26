Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after police receive word of a possible bomb threat at Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

Officers are actively working at 2421 Humes Rd., Janesville, to assess the credibility of the threat.

Police warn the public that there may be an increased presence of first responders in the area.

We are taking every necessary precaution regarding the matter and are in the process of evacuating the business for safety precautions. This will include the inside of the business and the vehicles parked in the parking lot.

