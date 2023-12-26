Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after police receive word of a possible bomb threat at Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

Officers are actively working at 2421 Humes Rd., Janesville, to assess the credibility of the threat.

Police warn the public that there may be an increased presence of first responders in the area.

We are taking every necessary precaution regarding the matter and are in the process of evacuating the business for safety precautions. This will include the inside of the business and the vehicles parked in the parking lot.

Lieutenant Jennifer Seeger (Janesville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can use no more than two weeks of unpaid...
Rockford mom’s new Illinois law to take effect on Jan. 1
Rockford man dead after officer-involved shooting
It’s time to play your luck and roll the dice as the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford opens its...
Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Hard Rock Rockford Casino’s craps table
Christmas Eve cookies and hot chocolate
Know before you go: Stateline-area grocery stores with holiday hours
A 19-year-old was shot early Monday morning in southeast Beloit.
Shooting in Beloit leaves one person injured on Christmas morning

Latest News

Beloit student accused of sending threatening emails
Beloit student accused of sending threatening emails
Drivers see relief at the pump over holiday weekend
Drivers see relief at the pump over holiday weekend
Stores and post offices are slammed as hundreds of stateliners return unfit Christmas items.
Stateliners hit the stores to return unfit Christmas gifts
Stores and post offices are slammed as hundreds of stateliners return unfit Christmas items.
Stateliners hit the stores to return unwanted Christmas gifts