Cloudy and calm Tuesday for the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have already hit our high for today of 43 degrees. Temperatures have since fallen to the upper 30s, where they will remain. We could touch 40 today but it will be much cooler than yesterday. We will be mostly cloudy today as well.

Overnight tonight we will dip below 30 degrees as lows are in the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies. This is the first time in 6 days that we have had temperatures under the freezing mark.

Wednesday we could see a little bit of sunshine return. I think we will see more cloud cover than sunshine, but highs are in the lower to mid-40s.

Wednesday night we will be partly cloudy with lows around 30 degrees.

Low pressure than makes it’s presence known once again Thursday. Models have been in disagreement on if we will see rain or snow, and the exact timing. As of now, I think we will more than likely see rain as temperatures should be a bit above the freezing mark as highs are in the upper 30s. Timing looks to be late afternoon early evening, but this could change with new model runs.

Friday and Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s.

To start the new year our highs return back to normal with drier conditions.

An injection of cold Canadian air enters the stateline to finish and start our year (DJ Baker)

