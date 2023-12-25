A warm and wet Christmas for the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We came very close to breaking a record today as we saw a high of 54 degrees. This is one degree off the record but I still think the warmth was a nice gift for the holidays. The warmth remains overnight as lows are in the upper 40s with cloudy skies.

Tonight we should remain mostly dry with record breaking warm lows. (DJ Baker)

Rain then enters the region on Monday morning around 10 a.m. and this rain will be widespread and steady. You’ll need an umbrella through most of the day so any presents won’t get wet. We will be quite warm however as highs are in the lower 50s due to strong southeasterly winds. These winds could gust up to 35 mph tomorrow.

Rain will be widespread on Christmas (DJ Baker)

A warm and wet Christmas is instore (DJ Baker)

Rain should finish by midnight so as you’re traveling back from any holiday parties you’ll need your windshield wipers. We remain cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-30s.

Rain should be done by the midnight hours Christmas leaving us cloudy (DJ Baker)

Tuesday we return to cooler temperatures as highs are in the upper 30s with cloudy skies.

Cloudy conditions remain on Tuesday (DJ Baker)

Wednesday we could see the return of some sunshine. Clouds become scattered leaving us with partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a slight disturbance makes it’s way into the stateline. As of now I’m thinking it could produce a flurry or two, but models are in disagreement with the strength of the system. I put a 40% chance of us seeing some sort of precipitation.

Rain chances pick up Wednesday night and Thursday (DJ Baker)

Friday looks to be the coldest day out of the bunch with highs in the lower 30s, back to where we should be for this time of year.

The start of the new year will be slightly above average (DJ Baker)

