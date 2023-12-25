Tips to create a budget plan for the new year

Typical credit card balance is almost $6,000
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A 2023 Bankrate study found that 35% of Americans carry credit card debt.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the most important step to getting out from under debt is to get organized – gather your most recent credit card statements, utility bills, and any other necessary monthly expenses.

“And then you can make a plan for yourself, and it can actually be really helpful to use, is an online calculator like the ones we have at NerdWallet,” Palmer said. “You just want to make sure you know how much to pay off each month and how long it will take you.”

She said it could be useful to look up the interest rates on all debts, so the highest interest rate account can me prioritized.

Palmer said once there is a plan and an overall picture of finances, getting to the end goal of being debt free is easier.

She also suggested using any unexpected funds, like bonuses or rebates, to make as many extra payments as possible to knock down the debt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department Logo
One person dead from an officer-involved shooting
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges
CherryVale Mall
Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall
It’s time to play your luck and roll the dice as the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford opens its...
Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Hard Rock Rockford Casino’s craps table
Christmas Eve cookies and hot chocolate
Know before you go: Stateline-area grocery stores with holiday hours

Latest News

Julia McClellan is using Christmas cards to find dates.
‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men....
'Try something new': Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
Tips to create a budget plan for the new year
A woman dressed in national costume stands near the nativity scene to celebrate Christmas in...
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, distancing itself from Russia