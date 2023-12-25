Shooting in Beloit leaves one person injured on Christmas morning
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old was shot Monday morning in southeast Beloit.
Beloit police are investigating a shooting that took place before 11 a.m. early this morning near the intersection of Porter and Yates Avenue.
The 19-year-old victim was transported to a local emergency room.
Anyone with information about the investigation can call 608-757-2244.
