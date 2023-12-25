Shooting in Beloit leaves one person injured on Christmas morning

A 19-year-old was shot early Monday morning in southeast Beloit.
A 19-year-old was shot early Monday morning in southeast Beloit.(WKYT)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old was shot Monday morning in southeast Beloit.

Beloit police are investigating a shooting that took place before 11 a.m. early this morning near the intersection of Porter and Yates Avenue.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to a local emergency room.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department Logo
One person dead from an officer-involved shooting
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges
CherryVale Mall
Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall
It’s time to play your luck and roll the dice as the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford opens its...
Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Hard Rock Rockford Casino’s craps table
Christmas Eve cookies and hot chocolate
Know before you go: Stateline-area grocery stores with holiday hours

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Forreston and Eastland Holiday tournament
Rockford Police Department Logo
One person dead from an officer-involved shooting
Just days after Oregon resident Sarah Wright found out a selfless donation will soon change...
Oregon community to help find a permanent home for displaced woman
Santa flew to Bessie’s Diner in to have breakfast with the community Saturday morning, which...
Santa stops at Bessie’s Diner in Janesville