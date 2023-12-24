Santa stops at Bessie’s Diner in Janesville

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Santa flew to Bessie’s Diner in to have breakfast with the community Saturday morning, which doubled as a fundraiser.

Dozens of people could have something to eat and take pictures with Santa himself. There were also cocktails for a cause... With a dollar from each drink going toward the Rock County Cancer Coalition. People also could try a brand-new coffee flight, which involves four holiday flavored drinks.

The diner’s general manager says several factors contribute to a packed place.

“I would say the planes, the atmosphere, being able to see Santa. We don’t charge anything. Just the cost of breakfast for the families. We probably had almost 250-300 people in so I’m hoping for maybe 600 for the day,” says Melita Jensen.

