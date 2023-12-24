Oregon community to help find a permanent home for displaced woman

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Just days after Oregon resident Sarah Wright found out a selfless donation will soon change her life; she could receive another gift.

Brad Parkinson recently donated a van and camper to Sarah to help get her and her pet off her feet... He also organized Saturday’s ‘Men’ on Motorcycles’ event at the Ogle County Brewery in Oregon. Proceeds from the event will help Sarah find a permanent place to live. Wright was living out of storage units and tents at Lowden State Park in Oregon. Motorcyclists started at the brewery and had a police escort to Lowden.

“I met Sarah, I believe it was the 13th. I said let me see what I can do. Let me make some phone calls and see how I can help. On the 25th, Christmas, will be 12 days. We put this together in 12 days I gives a different twist on the 12 days of Christmas,” says Parkinson.

“We are so grateful for our community for stepping up to support this person, Sarah Wright. Oregon is always there for our own. We take care of each other,” says the brewery’s Event Coordinator Liz Vos.

