One suspect dead from an officer-involved shooting

Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Rockford has left one person dead.

According to a release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, a resident in the 1300 block of Charles St. called 911 around 12:11 a.m. to say they heard a neighbor in another apartment repeatedly say things like “help me” and “kill me”.

The Rockford Police Department couldn’t get inside the apartment when they arrived. When they got access from the landlord, they found Patrick R. Kirby holding knife and boxcutter. Officers told Kirby to drop them, but Kirby refused and went toward police. One of the officers then shot Kirby three times. Kirby died from their gunshot wounds.

Rockford Police Department Chief Carla Redd and the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force are investigating the situation. Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office adds that no officers from the department will participate in the investigation.

