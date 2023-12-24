Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mother accused of starving her 10-year-old son has been charged with murder and negligent child abuse in his death, according to police.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Priyanka Tiwari, was arrested Thursday by Morrisville police, news outlets reported.

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an unresponsive child at the home and could not revive the boy.

“It was determined that significant time had passed since the child’s death due to the state of the body,” according to a statement from the town of Morrisville. The boy’s body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

Warrants allege she had been starving the boy, but did not say for how long. Abuse and neglect were believed to be contributing factors in the boy’s death, police said.

During a brief court hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered the woman be held without bail and be represented by the capital defender’s office, the News & Observer reported. That office said it had not yet assigned an attorney to her case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

CherryVale Mall
Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall
Fatal Crash generic image
Deputies: One dead after Boone County crash
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges
A car crash that took place in the 1500 block of Springfield avenue
One airlifted, two hurt after car crashes into tree in Winnebago County
Police have shut down S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue.
Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Forreston and Eastland Holiday tournament
The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE...
Mother arrested for allegedly starving 10-year-old son to death
Just days after Oregon resident Sarah Wright found out a selfless donation will soon change...
Oregon community to help find a permanent home for displaced woman
Santa flew to Bessie’s Diner in to have breakfast with the community Saturday morning, which...
Santa stops at Bessie’s Diner in Janesville