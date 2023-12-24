Last-minute shopping rush hits Rockford stores

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Super Saturday, the Saturday before Christmas, comes just two days away from the holiday this year, pushing consumers to take advantage of deals at the last-minute.

The National Retail Federation estimates 142 million people put off their Christmas shopping this year. They say clothing and accessories are the most popular gifts to buy this season, with toys and gift cards not far behind. Skyler Davis, the owner of Culture Shock, says they’ve felt the pressure of the holiday rush.

“Today and the last few days have actually been pretty slammed so we’re quite happy to see people making it in,” Davis says. “They’re just showing up because they heard somebody wanted a gift card or a gift from here and they’re getting kind of overwhelmed finding all this new stuff and things they didn’t know we carried.”

Roxy Carmichael at Edgebrook shopping center had a mild Super Saturday, with several guests stopping in to browse through their clothing and accessory options. In anticipation of the holiday rush, sales associate Melissa Lewis says they pre-loaded gift cards to make shoppers lives easier.

“Gift cards are probably an easy way out, yes, but they bring people back into the store when they have a little more time and then they can spend some time and try on some items, and it keeps people coming in and it’s a local store,” Lewis says.

Nearly 58 million people plan to shop in stores this holiday season, according to the NRF. Nearly half of them will finish their shopping in retail stores, even after the holiday has passed.

Davis says he is happy to see people supporting local businesses.

“A lot of people are also looking for a local made item or like a Rockford or 815 types of gifts. I think it’s very nostalgic that people really want to get things from their hometown or send things from their hometown as a gift for Christmas, when they’re visiting with friends or family,” Davis says.

Research from global retail data platform Sensormatic, predicted Super Saturday to be the second busiest shopping holiday this year, behind Black Friday, where consumers spent more than $9 billion.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CherryVale Mall
Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall
Fatal Crash generic image
Deputies: One dead after Boone County crash
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges
A car crash that took place in the 1500 block of Springfield avenue
One airlifted, two hurt after car crashes into tree in Winnebago County
Police have shut down S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue.
Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Forreston and Eastland Holiday tournament
Just days after Oregon resident Sarah Wright found out a selfless donation will soon change...
Oregon community to help find a permanent home for displaced woman
Santa flew to Bessie’s Diner in to have breakfast with the community Saturday morning, which...
Santa stops at Bessie’s Diner in Janesville
Performers call it Byron’s premier production on a holiday favorite as the Byron Dance Academy...
Byron Dance Academy puts on production of ‘The Nutcracker’
Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall