Last-minute shopping rush hits Rockford stores

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Super Saturday, the Saturday before Christmas, comes just two days away from the holiday this year, pushing consumers to take advantage of deals at the last-minute.

The National Retail Federation estimates 142 million people put off their Christmas shopping this year. They say clothing and accessories are the most popular gifts to buy this season, with toys and gift cards not far behind. Skyler Davis, the owner of Culture Shock, says they’ve felt the pressure of the holiday rush.

“Today and the last few days have actually been pretty slammed so we’re quite happy to see people making it in,” Davis says. “They’re just showing up because they heard somebody wanted a gift card or a gift from here and they’re getting kind of overwhelmed finding all this new stuff and things they didn’t know we carried.”

Roxy Carmichael at Edgebrook shopping center had a mild Super Saturday, with several guests stopping in to browse through their clothing and accessory options. In anticipation of the holiday rush, sales associate Melissa Lewis says they pre-loaded gift cards to make shoppers lives easier.

“Gift cards are probably an easy way out, yes, but they bring people back into the store when they have a little more time and then they can spend some time and try on some items, and it keeps people coming in and it’s a local store,” Lewis says.

Nearly 58 million people plan to shop in stores this holiday season, according to the NRF. Nearly half of them will finish their shopping in retail stores, even after the holiday has passed.

Davis says he is happy to see people supporting local businesses.

“A lot of people are also looking for a local made item or like a Rockford or 815 types of gifts. I think it’s very nostalgic that people really want to get things from their hometown or send things from their hometown as a gift for Christmas, when they’re visiting with friends or family,” Davis says.

Research from global retail data platform Sensormatic, predicted Super Saturday to be the second busiest shopping holiday this year, behind Black Friday, where consumers spent more than $9 billion.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.