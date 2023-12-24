FIRST ALERT: Dense fog to remain a significant factor Saturday night into early Christmas Eve, rain to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While temperatures in the Stateline continued their steady climb Saturday, reaching the 40s for a fourth consecutive day, it was hardly the most pleasant of days.

The area’s continued to be blanketed by a thick deck of cloud cover and occasional drizzle, but the main player in Saturday’s meteorological story has been the persistent fog, which continues to be locally dense this evening.

Dense Fog Advisories have been hoisted for the entire area for the remainder of the evening hours, with most spots likely to see them remain in effect through mid-morning Sunday or potentially longer.

Dense Fog Advisories now cover the entire area through Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibilities have dropped below one mile across the entire region as of 7:00 Saturday evening, and all signs point toward conditions deteriorating before improving. High-resolution model guidance continues to suggest that visibility of 1/3 mile or lower will be an area of concern through mid to late morning Sunday. Thus, it’s advised travelers exercise extreme caution on the roadways, increase the following distance between you and the car ahead of you, and to use the low beam, not high beam headlights.

Expect visibility to be very limited most of the night through at least mid to late morning Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Increasingly gusty winds will help the fog dissipate by midday, though clouds are likely to stick around. A few breaks for partial sunshine aren’t out of the question Sunday afternoon, but it’s hardly a guarantee. What is guaranteed is another day of remarkable warmth, as temperatures are ticketed for record levels. The forecast high temperature of 57° would eclipse the 55° benchmark most recently set back in 2019.

Clouds will dominate Christmas Eve. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday night, fog won’t likely be an issue thanks to the breezy conditions expected, and clouds will likely keep temperatures from falling much below 50°.

Quiet conditions are likely Sunday night into Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead at Christmas Day, confidence remains extremely high in the it will be a warm, yet rather wet one. A large storm system will be approaching Monday morning, bringing with it a good deal of wind, and eventually rainfall, potentially heavy at times. Rain’s currently slated to arrive in the early to mid-morning hours, and will likely persist well into the afternoon or even the early evening hours. Furthermore, winds are likely to gust up to 35mph, adding insult to injury. They’ll be warm breezes, though, sending temperatures into near-record territory, topping out at 55°.

Rain will be knocking on our doorstep early Christmas Day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will become more widespread as Christmas Day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers will continue through most of the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers may linger Christmas Night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those mid-50s represent a stunning reversal in temperatures between Halloween and Christmas. Ordinarily, high temperatures are in the 50s on Halloween, the 40s on Thanksgiving, and the 30s on Christmas. This year’s proving to be a total opposite, with our area seeing 30s and snow on Halloween, 40s on Thanksgiving, and 50s on Christmas!

While normally temperatures cool off between Halloween and Christmas, this year will be the total opposite. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

