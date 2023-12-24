County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve

The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center(Evansville Police Departmemt)
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - It looks like the Grinch won’t be stealing anyone’s Christmas this year, according to a county jail in Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Jail is having festive fun this Christmas Eve.

According to their recent jail records, the Grinch was arrested and booked into the jail on Christmas Eve morning and charged for court ordered confinement.

This continues a running joke from earlier this month when the Evansville Police Department put out a public service announcement after they accused the Grinch of stealing Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

WFIE reached out to the jail for his affidavit and officials provided this statement:

“The Grinch was arrested on a court ordered confinement charge. At this time, we don’t have any further information … But he won’t be stealing Christmas this year!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CherryVale Mall
Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges
It’s time to play your luck and roll the dice as the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford opens its...
Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Hard Rock Rockford Casino’s craps table
Rockford Police Department Logo
One person dead from an officer-involved shooting
Fatal Crash generic image
Deputies: One dead after Boone County crash

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Forreston and Eastland Holiday tournament
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Nearly 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes
Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting
Police: Victim in Florida mall shooting was targeted, search underway for person of interest
Impacts of the fighting are seen elsewhere and on Christmas celebrations in one of the world's...
Israel-Hamas war impacts Christmas