Byron Dance Academy puts on production of ‘The Nutcracker’

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Performers call it Byron’s premier production on a holiday favorite as the Byron Dance Academy presents ‘The Nutcracker’.

Featuring local performers from roughly eight area dance studios, this was the company’s first time tackling the ballet. There was four performances Saturday, two of which nearly sold out. The co-directors of the show say they wanted to perform this close to the holidays because some students are home from school and can enjoy it with their families.

“You’d be hard to find someone who doesn’t have a good Christmas memory that doesn’t have ‘the nutcracker’ in it somehow. Either they went to see the performance as a kid or with the grandparent or read the book. So many of our holiday favorite songs that we don’t even realize are from nutcracker and from ‘The Nutcracker’,” says Andrew Mahan.

“We really were passionate about staying true to the story of ‘The Nutcracker’ bringing that magic back into it. It’s the magic of the season and Christmas is magical. That’s something we’ve been excited about being able to portray. Along with our dancing we have a whole storyline with narrations and fabulous acting that’s happening on stage with our dancing,” says Jessica Julian.

