Shocking Science: Why winter increases static electricity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the winter, we have less daylight, cooler temperatures, and occasionally nasty winter weather. Even with all of these, people have a much higher chance of staying positive, probably not in the way of staying mentally positive, but we are more positively charged with electricity.

Static electricity keeps us positively charged thanks to friction. As we walk across carpet, or rub against a wall, we lose electrons. This leaves our charge positive as we have more protons than electrons.

Normally during the summer months, our atmosphere has more moisture in the air. The excess moisture gradually gives us back our lost electrons, returning us to a neutral charge. However, in the winter our air is much drier, so we don’t get our charges back from the air. Rather, we get it back from objects with a negative charge, like metal door handles. The exchange of electrons happens almost instantly, giving us a static shock.

This process is also responsible for lightning. As rain falls through our atmosphere, they lose their electrons becoming positively charged, leaving the cloud negatively charged. Rain then reaches the ground, leaving the positive charges at the surface. Once enough of a difference between the positive and negative charges build up, a bolt of lightning occurs bringing our atmosphere back to a balance.

