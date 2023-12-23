Rockford region unites for Blue Christmas service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the holidays are a time of joy for many dozens of community members and local leaders remember those who aren’t here to celebrate the holidays because of opioid addiction.

Since Jan. 1, 2022, 346 People in Winnebago County died from an opioid overdose according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Those people ranged from 14 to 76 years old.

Logan White is one of several people who shared his loved one’s story at the second annual Blue Christmas service in Rockford.

“He carried a look in his eyes that will be burned into my memory for the remainder of my life. A look that can only say, help me.”

Logan says we need to find a way to break the stigma. It’s easy to access these opioids but it’s not easy to access the resources for recovery.

“We need to make sure that we allow a comfortable environment for these individuals to where they can reach out for these resources. They can develop these connections.”

State Rep. Dave Vella attended to share a bit about Alex, a young man who worked on his campaign team.

“Everything was great until two months ago he lost his battle with depression and died of an overdose.”

Rockford Mayor tom McNamara says the city is due to receive funds from an opioid settlement. He wants to have discussions with the community before deciding how the money will be used to combat the crisis.

“There is a significant uptick in individuals here showing their support,” says White. “It’s quite reassuring and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”

In addition to 9-8-8 there’s also a 24-7 medication assisted recovery hotline that connects people with someone who can prescribe medication. Their number is 833-234-6343 or you can text the word ‘HELP’ to 833-234.

Rockford Urban Ministries is committed to opening overdose prevention sites in the Rockford region in 2024. These are places people can consume drugs they obtained elsewhere in a monitored environment without fear of arrest and where experts are nearby to detect signs of trouble.

