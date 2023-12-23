Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say there is no threat to the public after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Saturday morning.
“Earlier this morning, an older deceased male was located in a vehicle parked at CherryVale Mall, Cherry Valley Police Chief Todd Stockburger shared in a news release.
No further details have been released at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.