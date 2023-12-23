Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say there is no threat to the public after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Saturday morning.

“Earlier this morning, an older deceased male was located in a vehicle parked at CherryVale Mall, Cherry Valley Police Chief Todd Stockburger shared in a news release.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

