Police: One found dead in car parked at CherryVale Mall

CherryVale Mall
CherryVale Mall(Stephanie Quirk)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say there is no threat to the public after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Saturday morning.

“Earlier this morning, an older deceased male was located in a vehicle parked at CherryVale Mall, Cherry Valley Police Chief Todd Stockburger shared in a news release.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Deputies: One dead after Boone County crash
A car crash that took place in the 1500 block of Springfield avenue
One airlifted, two hurt after car crashes into tree in Winnebago County
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges
Police have shut down S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue.
Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford
Ashton, a 7-year-old Michigan boy, is coming home from the hospital after colliding with a bus...
7-year-old boy released from hospital just in time for Christmas months after bicycle crash

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Forreston and Eastland Holiday tournament
It’s time to play your luck and roll the dice as the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford opens its...
Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Hard Rock casino’s craps table
Rick Nielsen and Dan Hampton on opening of casino's craps table
Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Rockford casino's craps table