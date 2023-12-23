FIRST ALERT: Dense fog to become likely Friday night, early Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Friday was a warm one in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, it was certainly not the most enjoyable.

Clouds have blanketed the area from start to finish, bringing with them a rather healthy dose of rain for much of the day. Rain is moving out of the area as of this article’s writing Friday evening, but that does not mean our problems are over. In fact, it just means we can now focus our attention on our next weather obstacle, that being fog.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has already posted a Dense Fog Advisory for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties until 12:00pm Saturday, and the expectation is that these could very well be expanded to cover the rest of the Stateline in the hours ahead, especially if high-resolution model projections come anywhere close to fruition.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Stateline through midday Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility, which as of 7:00pm had already dropped to nearly 1/4 mile in places like Galena and Monroe, are expected to continue to drop in the coming hours, thanks to the abundance of low-level moisture present in our atmosphere in the wake of Friday’s rain, as well as light or calm winds present, prohibiting our atmosphere’s ability to properly mix out that moisture.

High-resolution guidance off of our in-house Timecast model projects visibilities to drop to well under 1/2 mile in most spots by no later than midnight, and these severely restricted visibility conditions may persist well into Saturday morning, before improving slowly by midday. If travel is necessary tonight or for the first half of Saturday, it’d be wise to allow extra time to reach your destination, to increase the following distance between you and the car ahead of you, and to employ your LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS.

Visibility is to drop sharply as we go through the night Friday into early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility is likely to be greatly reduced Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things should gradually improve around or shortly after midday Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the fog lifts, gray skies are to persist for the remainder of the day, and some spotty drizzle or sprinkles aren’t to be ruled out. On the plus side, temperatures are to continue their warming trend, reaching the lower 50s by the end of the afternoon.

Though fog will lift some by midday Saturday, clouds are to go nowhere. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another round of fog is possible Saturday night, though not likely to the degree of Friday night, thanks to there being a bit more of a breeze to keep stirring up the atmosphere a bit.

Now, on to Christmas Eve. Initially, there was thought that a windy, wet storm system could wreak havoc on our Sunday travel plans, though that’s looking a bit less likely to be the case. To be clear, a storm’s still coming, but later than expected. The end result will be a cloudy, increasingly windy day, with temperatures ticketed for record levels! We’ll record a high of 58° Sunday, breaking the previous December 24 benchmark rather handily. The previous record was 55° just four years ago.

Christmas Eve is looking more and more likely to be dry during the day, with record high temperatures a good bet to occur. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain could reach our area later Sunday evening or overnight, though the chances increase by far during the daytime hours of Christmas Day. Steady, occasionally heavy rain is likely to fall for much of Monday, and winds are to remain very much a factor. In fact, winds may gust as high as 35 miles per hour at times on Christmas Day, but they’ll be warm winds, propelling us into the 50s for a third straight day.

Rain is to arrive early Monday morning, though temperatures will be very much on the mild side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s fascinating, if not also a little on the goofy side, is that normally, the Stateline sees temperatures drop to the tune of about 20° between Halloween and Christmas Day, but this year, we’re seeing the exact opposite! If you recall, this Halloween, snowflakes were flying here as temperatures didn’t get out of the 30s. But, Thanksgiving temperatures were 7° warmer than those on Halloween, and our projected 54° high on Christmas Day (with rain, not snow) is more than 15° warmer than Halloween! Talk about our weather going in completely opposite directions!

Normally, our high temperatures fall more than 20° between Halloween and Christmas. This year, however, Christmas will be 16° WARMER than Halloween, and will feature rain, not snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.