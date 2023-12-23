Dan Hampton, Rick Nielsen help open Hard Rock casino’s craps table

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time to play your luck and roll the dice as the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford opens its craps tables Friday night.

The first dice roll was thrown by former Chicago bears defensive player Dan Hampton. Players can place bets from as a low as $5 up to $1,200. Cheap trick’s Rick Nielson also made an appearance for the special event on his birthday. Casino president Geno Iafrate says they began planning to bring table games to the casino a year ago with the addition of some of them in April this year. But other games like craps took a while longer.

“Craps, roulette, baccarat - those games take a little longer because the skills needed by the dealers, with craps being the most skilled game, it takes a long time to get a competent crew of enough dealers to be able to successfully run craps,” says Iafrate.

“It’s all great, it’s wonderful, this is uh- this is new for Rockford, and having Dan Hampton, I mean this guy’s a star,” says Nielsen.

“Hey, it’s almost like having you know, a Hollywood opening you know, here at the Hard Rock. We’ve got the greatest name in rock, from Rockford, and we used to rock some people in my days so, it’s working out all the way

across the board, but the main thing is, it’s all about craps baby. Tonight’s the night,” says Hampton.

You can view the full interview with Rick Nielsen and Dan Hampton below:

