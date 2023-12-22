YWCA Literacy Council makes call for volunteer tutors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers are needed to help the YWCA Literacy Council assist adult learners improve reading, writing, math and English language skills.

Tutors should be available for two one-hour sessions per week, either virtually or in-person. Scheduling is flexible, and can be designated at a time and location of choice. In-person tutoring locations can include the public library, coffee shops or the YWCA Literacy Council learning center.

Volunteers for the Adult Tutoring Program must be at least 18 years old, live in the state of Illinois and have earned a high school diploma or GED.

A training workshop is required before volunteers are paired a with a student.

Those interested can complete an online form or contact the YWCA Literacy Council at 815-968-9681 ext. 101.

