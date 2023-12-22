YWCA Literacy Council makes call for volunteer tutors

Portland teacher strike stretches into Thanksgiving break
Portland teacher strike stretches into Thanksgiving break(Pexels | MGN)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers are needed to help the YWCA Literacy Council assist adult learners improve reading, writing, math and English language skills.

Tutors should be available for two one-hour sessions per week, either virtually or in-person. Scheduling is flexible, and can be designated at a time and location of choice. In-person tutoring locations can include the public library, coffee shops or the YWCA Literacy Council learning center.

Volunteers for the Adult Tutoring Program must be at least 18 years old, live in the state of Illinois and have earned a high school diploma or GED.

A training workshop is required before volunteers are paired a with a student.

Those interested can complete an online form or contact the YWCA Literacy Council at 815-968-9681 ext. 101.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have shut down S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue.
Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford
How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and E. State Street...
Traffic detoured in Rockford after multi-vehicle crash
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Nearly 165 Stellantis employees that were laid off from the Belvidere assembly plant return to...
More than 150 Belvidere Stellantis employees return to full-time positions

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Forreston and Eastland Holiday tournament
‘Illuminated’ at Anderson Gardens closes Dec. 30
‘Illuminated’ at Anderson Gardens opens Dec. 1
Lee County K-9 gets free custom body armor
Lee County K-9 gets free custom body armor
Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford
Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford