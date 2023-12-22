Winter activities you can enjoy indoors

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Test your skating skills and enjoy winter activities without stepping outdoors at the Discovery Center’s Winter Wonderland.

Kids can enjoy an indoor sock skating rink, a Lego play area and arts and crafts.

Winter Wonderland is open December 22 through January 2, 2024.

The event will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you purchase a museum admission, Winter Wonderland tickets are included. More info can be found here!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have shut down S. Alpine Road north of Harrison Avenue.
Police: Woman hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Rockford
How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and E. State Street...
Traffic detoured in Rockford after multi-vehicle crash
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Nearly 165 Stellantis employees that were laid off from the Belvidere assembly plant return to...
More than 150 Belvidere Stellantis employees return to full-time positions

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Forreston and Eastland Holiday tournament
Guest House offers 47 furnished apartments patients and families can live in while they go...
Rockford-area families seeking medical help in Chicago get free lodging
Local families getting critical care in Chicago can lodge for free thanks to this grant
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges
Fatal Crash generic image
Deputies: One dead after Boone County crash