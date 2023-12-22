Winter activities you can enjoy indoors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Test your skating skills and enjoy winter activities without stepping outdoors at the Discovery Center’s Winter Wonderland.

Kids can enjoy an indoor sock skating rink, a Lego play area and arts and crafts.

Winter Wonderland is open December 22 through January 2, 2024.

The event will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you purchase a museum admission, Winter Wonderland tickets are included. More info can be found here!

