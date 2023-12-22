Two storm systems to impact the Stateline through Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re now three weeks into December, and now officially in Winter, but you sure wouldn’t know it considering our weather so far this month.

More than half of December’s first 21 days have seen temperatures in the 40s or higher, and that percentage is most certainly going to increase as we’re again firmly entrenched in yet another unseasonably mild spell.

However, despite the milder temperatures likely to remain locked in, clouds are also to be a regular visitor in the coming days, and several bouts of precipitation are also in the cards. A few widely scattered light showers have developed in a small part of the Stateline Thursday evening, though that’s just the opening salvo in what’s likely to become a rather unsettled stretch of weather during which at least two separate storm systems area to bring a good deal of precipitation our way.

More widespread rainfall has been slowly lifting into Missouri late Thursday evening, ticketed for a mid to late morning arrival in our area. Once rain begins, we’re to expect several hours of wet weather, quite possibly taking us well into the evening hours, before rain shuts off overnight. As for temperatures, we’re to expect another mild day, with the mercury topping out in the middle 40s during the day, and only falling into the lower 40s overnight.

Clouds are to remain locked in Saturday, though the vast majority of the day will be dry. Still, a few pockets of drizzle and patches of fog aren’t to be ruled out here or there. Temperatures are to continue their ascent, topping out in the lower 50s.

Now, on the topic of holiday travel. Obviously, Friday’s widespread rain will create wet roadways, so it’d be wise to allow extra time to get to your destination.

Aside from some early fog Saturday morning, it’s expected to be a very quiet day for travel, in all likelihood the best for the entire holiday travel period.

Christmas Eve will start quietly, but as the day progresses, winds will be ramping up, and rain will likely accompany the gusty winds later in the day or at night. Our temperatures on Christmas Eve are likely to break records, reaching 57°, breaking the previous record of 55° set just four years ago.

Christmas Day may pose the most significant travel impacts, as a large storm is to bring significant winds and potentially heavy rain over a large portion of the nation’s interior. Thankfully, with much warmer than normal temperatures in place, snow will not be a significant area of concern.

While a record is not in jeopardy Christmas Day, it will be a warm one, likely among one of the five warmest on record. Our current forecast calls for a Christmas Day high of 54°.

