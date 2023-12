ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers today mid-morning through the evening. A tenth to quarter inch is likely. Highs in the middle 40′s. Areas of fog and drizzle tomorrow with highs at 50. Middle 50′s on Christmas Eve with fog and drizzle in the morning then rain late that evening. Rain is likely on Christmas day with highs in the low 50′s.

