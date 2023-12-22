A soggy but fair and festive Friday for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Your umbrella or rain jacket will be your friend today as rainfall is expected through the entirety of the day. Rainfall amounts will be near a quarter of an inch. Even with the rain there are two bright spots for our Friday. First we have temperatures well above average as we won’t move much from the 43 degree mark. The second bright spot, all of the festive lights with Christmas on Monday.

Today, an umbrella or rain jacket will be your friend as we are looking wet and warm (DJ Baker)

Our rain comes to a quick end by the time we get past midnight, but with the abundance of moisture on our ground and in our atmosphere my attention turns to fog. I’m expecting fog to be patchy throughout the evening and into the early morning hours of Saturday, where visibility could be below a quarter of a mile at times. Lows are in the lower 40s.

Overnight tonight we could see some denser fog at times (DJ Baker)

Saturday there is a slight chance for a sprinkle or two, but nothing of concern. Temperatures will approach 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible (DJ Baker)

Saturday night another round of some patchy fog will start to form. I don’t think it will be as dense, but areas that get rain on Saturday have the better chance for denser fog. Lows are in the mid-40s.

Saturday night we could see another round of patchy fog, especially areas that see rain on Saturday (DJ Baker)

Sunday we will approach record breaking temperatures. The previous record is 55 degrees set in 2021. This is in jeopardy as the forecasted high for Sunday is 56 degrees. This warmth is due to a low pressure system forming over Nebraska and Kansas. This will shift our jet stream to inject warm air from the south raising our temperatures. We do stay cloudy however.

Low pressure starts to form Sunday, shifting our jet stream to deliver warm air from the south (DJ Baker)

Sunday will be another day of cloudy conditions, with the possibility for an isolated shower or two. (DJ Baker)

The low pressure system makes it’s way east Sunday night into Monday. I think we should stay dry the majority of the night Sunday with all of our rainfall coming on Christmas. It won’t be a white Christmas but it will be warm and wet as highs are in the lower 50s.

That low pressure makes it's way east on Monday, leaving our Christmas wet and warm (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.