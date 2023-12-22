Snow squalls: A quick and impactful winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though it doesn’t feel like it, this Thursday is the official start of winter. Winter weather is not expected this week as temperatures will be well above freezing, but it’s important to stay informed on dangerous winter weather phenomena like snow squalls.

Snow squalls are localized, very dangerous winter storms that typically last 30 to 60 minutes. They produce heavy snowfall, where snowfall rates can reach at least 2 inches per hour. This snow, in addition to strong winds, create white out conditions. Temperatures also take a fall during a snow squall, wreaking havoc on our road conditions.

There are two types of snow squalls, frontal and lake effect. Frontal snow squalls are the only type we get in the stateline as they come with strong winter cold fronts. Lake effect snow squalls impact areas who are next to lakes where warm waters and cold air create pockets of heavy snowfall and windy conditions.

These storms haven’t always been a warned phenomena. In 2018 the National Weather Service recognized how dangerous these storms are and decided to issue warnings similar to tornado warnings. When issued, your device will go off, with radio and television stations relaying the warning.

The stateline had a snow squall on February 18, 2022. During the storm, 1.2 inches of snow fell in 30 minutes with winds reaching 53 mph. Our own weather cam caught the impact of the storm where visibility was dramatically reduced.

Snow squall on February 18, 2022 reduced visibility and dropped 1.2 inches of snow in 30 minutes (DJ Baker)

When a warning is issued, avoid travel if possible. If you are driving, try to find the nearest exit or parking lot as anywhere on a highway is unsafe.

