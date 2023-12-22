Rockford Rescue Mission faces shortfall of funds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Rescue Mission could use a little extra cheer this holiday season as funds come up thousands of dollars short.

A saving-grace for those facing homelessness, the Mission counts on community donations to make the lives of those in need brighter.

Despite being in the middle of the season of giving, the Mission is nearly $430,000 behind their fiscal year budget. Coming up short in critical funding, staff feel the strain of keeping spending to a minimum.

At max capacity of more than 150 people receiving aid, chief development officer Ted Tomita says rising prices to due to inflation and increased staff wages are taking a toll on the services they provide. In addition, donations to the Mission are down more than 20% from last year.

“Services and programs that we offer will be in jeopardy if we can’t make up this deficit,” Tomita says. “We haven’t decided you, you know, what programs we would cut, what services we would cut at this point because, you know, we’re hoping and praying and relying on the generosity of the community.”

Providing more than life-altering programs to those in need, the Mission serves about 140 meals each day to men, women and children in need. In the hopes to not have to halt any of their services, Tomita says they’ve made the decision to hold off buying anything that don’t need.

“We’ll defer those expenses until at least next year or until we actually have enough funding to pay for those,” Tomita says. “We’re all pulling together as a team to make sure we can continue to offer all the programs and services that we have here at the mission.”

The Mission’s thrift store is also in need of donations, and volunteers. Tuesdays, Thursday, and Saturdays from 9am to 4:30pm, anyone can drop-off used clothing and household goods. All items are then resold to community members who cannot afford to pay full price elsewhere.

“We hear from our shoppers consistently that it’s such a clean big, bright, items are on the racks, we are replenishing items each day so it’s a wonderful place to shop,” Tomita says.

The Mission wants to thank all of their donors for their continued support. Anyone wanting to make a difference in the community, can donate or sign up to volunteer, online at the Rockford Rescue Mission website here, or visit their building at 715 W. State Street.

