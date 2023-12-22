Rockford police bridge the gap with civilians

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers with the Rockford Police Department (RPD) went to the West Riverside Walmart Friday to spread holiday cheer to residents.

Through a joint effort between RPD and Walmart, officers went around the store choosing random families and paid for their shopping.

Officers say this is one way they can strengthen their relationship with the community. Organizers of the event say it helps bridge the gap between civilians and law enforcement.

This allows the officers to interact with the community without confrontation. It allows local police departments to want to show how much they care about the community and give back.

Aaron Fleming (Walmart Operations Manager)

