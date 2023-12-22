Rockford-area families seeking medical help in Chicago get free lodging

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A foundation that helps lodge families staying in Chicago for medical care received the ultimate holiday gift this week from a local organization.

The $11,500 grant was awarded to the Northern Illinois Comfort Fund Guest House, courtesy of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois’ Community Grants Program. Guest House offers 47 furnished apartments patients and families can live in while they go through treatment.

Sherri Hayes is a Winnebago County resident, who fell on hard times in 2016 and did not know where to turn. In her time of need, Hayes received a helping hand from the Guest House.

“I was late diagnosed with some cancer that was very rare, so I was getting very strong doses of radiation and after about two weeks, I simply could not make the drive. It was just too much,” Hayes said.

At the Guest House, patients who are receiving treatment in Chicago can rent an apartment-style room for a cheap price. Prices can be negotiated based on what patients can afford.

“Often times, people will start out and say, ‘Yeah, I could pay $20 a night,’ but, their care goes on, their treatment goes on, they’re out of the workforce,” said Guest House Chicago Executive Director Adam Helman. “They just can’t afford it and that’s okay. We’re non-profit, that’s the business we’re in is helping people.”

Hayes says one worry she had about staying at the Guest House was being comfortable, but she says once she checked in, she felt at home.

“It was absolutely wonderful,” Hayes said. “It took one thing off your plate that you had to figure out, when you already had enough to worry about.”

