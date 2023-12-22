One airlifted, two hurt after car crashes into tree in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are seriously hurt after a car crash early Friday morning.

Emergency crews dispatched just after 3 a.m. to the 2800 block of N. Springfield Avenue between Safford and Auburn roads to investigate a single-vehicle accident.

First responders found a driver and two passengers at the scene. Deputies say the driver was headed north on Springfield Avenue when they lost control and crashed into a tree.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and air lifted by REACT helicopter to a local hospital, and two passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not released any other information about the people involved at this time while the crash is under investigation.

