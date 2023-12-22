Local clergy calls for cease fire in Israel-Hamas war

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the war in the Middle East heads into its third month, several stateline churches make a statement to end the war that has killed thousands.

The cancelation of Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, prompted area religious leaders to speak out. They say the more we stand together as a country, the stronger will be.

During a rally Friday morning, thousands of miles from the front lines, clergy members join the Israel-Hamas war debate. Showing their support for all affected by war, they’ve asked the community to join their call to action and make their cry for peace heard. Pastor Stephen Bowie of the Third Presbyterian Church in Rockford says his congregation mourns the loss of all lives taken in the war.

“The greatest gift, the greatest present that we could give to Palestinian boys and girls, to Israeli boys and girls is a safe place to grow up, to be able to live their entire lives out,” Bowie says.

Through a scripture reading, the clergy says we should treat our neighbors as ourselves. First Presbyterian Church in Winnebago County pastor Lisa Lopez-Meyers encourages the community to speak up for those who are suffering. She admits it is difficult to talk about the war with people from varying backgrounds, but the more you get to know your neighbors, she says the easier it is to show them support.

“Tears express more readily what many in our congregation are feeling,” Lopez-Meyers says. “I feel the responsibility for our involvement as Christians who are here, we have to say let’s stop.”

Since the war began more than 1,000 Israeli people have been killed in Israel and more than 20,000 Palestinian’s have been killed in Gaza. Bowie says there is no perfect solution to end the violence, but we can pray, and hope.

“People are all related and families fight, and this is a horrible fight. Everyday real people are finding their lives ending. Have a heart for them. Have a heart for every person that’s lost their life in this conflict,” Bowie says.

Bowie encourages the community to reach out to local representatives and senators for their support in calling for cease-fire. He says love is one of the greatest gifts everyone should receive this year.

The death toll in Gaza is expected to rise with nearly 7,000 people labeled missing. The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 70% of those killed are women and children.

