Janesville man accused of having homemade explosives

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old Janesville man faces federal charges after a tip was sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The tip outlined how James Morgan was involved with making and possessing destructive devices at his travel trailer in Janesville.

On Thursday, investigators with the Department of Justice (DOJ) found six homemade destructive devices inside the trailer. Morgan was taken into custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for December 29.

According to the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Morgan had two one-pound containers of Pyrodex, a gunpowder substitute, that the DOJ says could be used in making explosive devices.

