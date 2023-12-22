Forreston, Eastland Holiday tournaments crown a champion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a way to start the winter solstice with a couple of great championship games. We hit the conclusions of the Forreston & Eastland holiday tournaments.

Forreston Holiday Tournament results

1. Byron

2. Newman

3. River Ridge

Eastland Holiday Tournament results

1. Rockford Lutheran

2. South Beloit

3. Pecatonica

