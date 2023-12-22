Early morning vehicle accident on Rockfords west side
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car accident took place in the 1500 block of Springfield Avenue between Safford and Auburn Road.
Police responded to the accident a little after three this morning. An extrication was needed. Not much is known on the injuries of the driver. Multiple ambulances and a helicopter were called to the scene.
This is an ongoing story, and we will update as we know more.
