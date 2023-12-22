Deputies: One dead after Boone County crash

CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Friday after a single-vehicle crash in Boone County.

Deputies respond just after 8 a.m. to the area near Cemetery and County Line Road to investigate. Investigators say the driver was headed eastbound on Cemetery Road when they reportedly failed to stop at the intersection. The driver continued through the stop sign and hit a tree.

First responders pronounced the driver dead on scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the accident, they are asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-544-7867.

