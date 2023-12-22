Byron nurse faces drug tampering charges

Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with...
Nickole Butler, 40, of Byron, Ill., pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with a consumer product.
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A Byron woman is accused of diluting liquid morphine prescribed to a patient, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nickole Butler, 40, was a registered nurse at a skilled nursing facility in the Northern District of Illinois. The patient at the skilled nursing facility was prescribed liquid morphine.

According to court records, the charges stem from an interaction on May 16, 2021, where Butler reportedly removed the liquid morphine prescribed to the patient and replaced it with morphine diluted with another liquid, knowing it would be dispensed to the patient.

Butler pled not guilty Thursday to one count of tampering with a consumer product at her arraignment in federal court in Chicago.

She’s currently lodged at the Ogle County jail.

