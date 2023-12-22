Belvidere police serve Boone County veterans free Christmas lunch

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department becomes the first local organization to serve a meal to dozens of Boone County veterans as the department treated them to a free Christmas lunch.

Every year, the department participates in a Feed the Need drive―collecting food and donations for the community. Since there was leftover money at the end of this year’s drive, officers wanted to give back to the veterans at the Belvidere VFW.

Organizers have anticipated the event for a while and plan to make this an annual celebration, given how many veterans showed up.

“This all couldn’t have happened without the generosity of our community. Boone County and Belvidere. The money that they’ve donated, the community groups that have donated money and food has made this possible and allow us to honor the vets for what they have done for us,” Deputy Chief Matt Wallace said.

“For them to come out and be doing something within in the community―showing that they are not just officers with a badge and a weapon to protect you, they are here as community members and part of our family,” Elizabeth Rose Carville says, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Boone County. “I love seeing all the veterans we have. It’s really good seeing them and their spouses and even their grandkids come out to enjoy a meal with other veterans.”

One veteran whose been a member of the VFW since 1957 says he’s grateful for the police department’s generosity. He adds he will spend the holidays this year without an important part of his family.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s real nice of them,” veteran Keith Bodey said. “I’ll be spending it with my son because my wife just passed away and we buried her Tuesday, so we’ll be alone.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.